The mission of the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) is to track, develop, and implement effective responses to international security threats. In close collaboration with other bureaus within the State Department, other U.S. agencies, and a diverse range of international and non-governmental partners, ISN shapes the international security environment to prevent their recurrence.

The two officials exchanged information about current security challenges, discussed relevant tools that could be employed, and developed a tangible list of ways the United States and Niger can partner together to address these challenges. “I can attest that this meeting is tangible proof of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the United States and Niger,” A/DAS Suarez told the media after the meeting.

On August 31, 2022, U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Security Policy Gonzalo Suarez met with Prime Minister Mahamadou Ouhoumoudou in Niamey, Niger to discuss international security priorities. Suarez explained that the meeting covered a variety of topics including, “the inherent risk of instability to the region posed by disinformation and armed groups operating along Niger’s borders.”

