On Thursday, Acting U.S. Consul General JoEllen Gorg joined Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to officially open the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America, the 29th American Space in Nigeria. This new center—the second in Abeokuta—was established through a partnership between the U.S. Consulate General, Ogun State Government, and GFA Technologies, a leading tech company that supports innovative startups.

The Ogun Tech Hub Window on America offers a vibrant, American-themed environment where young Nigerians can explore ideas, build leadership capacity, and sharpen their entrepreneurial and tech skills through interactive programs and workshops. The center also provides access to high-speed internet, computers, and a wide range of digital resources to support learning, research, and professional development. Visitors can also receive guidance on studying in the United States through various educational advising programs.

Delivering remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony attended by alumni of U.S. government exchange programs, Ogun State government officials, and members of the local academic, business, and artistic community, Acting Consul General Gorg explained that the Window on America is designed to expand the already strong bonds of friendship and deepen educational and cultural ties between the United States and Nigeria.

“We are delighted to partner with the Ogun State Government and GFA Technologies to open the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America in Abeokuta,” Acting Consul General Gorg said. “This Window on America is a collaborative and technology-driven center dedicated to education, innovation, and partnership benefitting all residents of Ogun State and beyond.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America as a center for knowledge exchange, skills development, and peer-to-peer collaboration between young people in Ogun State and their counterparts in the United States. He underscored the importance of digital skills training offered at the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America in driving sustainable economic growth, generating employment, and enhancing the quality of life of citizens.

“This is the opening of a window to endless possibilities. I urge Ogun State residents to take full ownership of groundbreaking initiatives like the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America. It is not just a room—it is a realized vision, a democratized platform for global learning, connection, and opportunity,” Governor Abiodun added.

Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer of GFA Technologies, Debo Omololu, lauded the U.S. government for the partnership that culminated in the opening of the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America. He expressed optimism that young people in Ogun State and its environs would benefit immensely from the resources and programs available at the center. “The Ogun Tech Hub is proud to join the global network of American Spaces. One of the core themes of our programming is to provide technological learning opportunities that drive digital transformation,” Omololu added.

Programs offered at the Window on America will showcase the depth and breadth of American culture, values, ideals, and perspectives on a variety of themes from employability workshops to digital skills, AI, robotics, drone technology and other STEM learning opportunities. Visitors to the Ogun Tech Hub Window on America will include students, teachers, entrepreneurs, academics, journalists, civic organizations, government officials, and community leaders, among many others.

In addition, the new center will offer access to academic and research resources via eLibraryUSA, a digital library with millions of publications, scholarly journals, eBooks, audio, video, and other multi-media content. Like all American Spaces around the world, programs and resources, including high speed internet access, offered at the Window on America are free of charge and open to everyone in the community.