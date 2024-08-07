On August 07, 2024, United States Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner presented his Letters of Credence to Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. President Boakai accepted the credentials and warmly welcomed Ambassador Toner to Liberia, expressing his appreciation to President Biden for sustaining the close relationship between United States and Liberia.

Accompanied by Embassy officials, Ambassador Toner expressed his eagerness to work with the Boakai-Koung Administration to foster stronger bilateral relations between the United States and Liberia. He also complimented President Boakai on his leadership and steadfast commitment to maintaining Liberia’s democracy.

Reflecting on his days in Liberia as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in Grand Bassa County, Ambassador Toner fondly recalled the hospitality and generosity of Liberians. He also hopes to travel throughout Liberia to hear, especially from young people, about their prospects for the future and how our bilateral relationship can work to achieve it.

Both President Boakai and Ambassador Toner emphasized the importance of engaging with Liberia’s youth and helping the next generation of leaders reach their maximum potential. Ambassador Toner noted that the United States will continue to support the historic and significant relationship between the two countries so that it evolves into a partnership of equals.

Ambassador Toner affirmed the U.S. government’s willingness and commitment to work with President Boakai’s demonstrated vision to address challenges in the areas of accountability, education, security, health, the economy, rule of law, and governance, which align with the Liberian government’s ARREST agenda. The Ambassador noted that Liberians should be extremely proud of their nation’s demonstration of democratic values through successive peaceful transfers of power.

Ambassador Toner thanked His Excellency President Boakai and members of his cabinet for the warm welcome and expressed his eagerness to work with the President and his cabinet in advancing the strong and enduring U.S.-Liberia relationship.