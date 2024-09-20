The upsurge of mpox in a number of countries in the region highlights the need for vigilance and response to emerging disease threats. This week USAID provided support for the World Health Organization to procure two kits (96 tests each) of advanced polymerase chain reaction tests to aid mpox detection. This is in addition to the previous provision on September 1 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of one kit with 96 tests. These kits equip the South Sudan National Public Health Laboratory with essential tools to rapidly test and enhance detection of the virus. To date, these kits have enabled South Sudan to perform 74 tests, of which all have been negative.

USAID Acting Mission Director Yohannes Araya emphasized, “The U.S. is committed to global health security and improving the health of the people of South Sudan. We are pleased to deliver these important testing supplies to halt the spread of mpox in the region.”

In 2023, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered a first tranche of $5 million for infectious disease surveillance and response as part of a comprehensive strategy to build Global Health Security. In 2024, the U.S. contribution to outbreak prevention, detection and response increased to $7 million. As we continue to provide this assistance, we call upon the transitional government to increase its use of public revenue to support the health sector.