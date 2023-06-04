Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa welcomed the First Lady of the United States of America, Ms. Jill Biden, at Marrakech-Ménara airport on June 03, 2023, upon her arrival for a visit to Morocco.

After reviewing a guard of honor from the Auxiliary Forces, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa and the First Lady of the United States of America were greeted by Mr. Karim Kassi-Lahlou, Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region and Governor of the Marrakech Prefecture, Ms. Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, President of the Marrakech Communal Council, and Mr. Samir Koudar, President of the Regional Council.

Her Royal Highness and Jill Biden were also greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Morocco Mr. Puneet Talwar and his wife Ms. Sattar Sarash, as well as by U.S. Consul General in Casablanca Mr. Lawrence Randolph.

Later, the First Lady of the United States of America, Ms. Jill Biden, who is accompanied on this visit by her daughter Ms. Ashley Biden and her sister Ms. Bobby Jacobs, was invited to the traditional ceremony of offering milk and dates.

After a break in the Salon d'Honneur at the Marrakech-Ménara airport, the procession of HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa and the First Lady of the United States of America headed for the residence of the Kingdom's illustrious guest.