More than a year after the devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas region, claiming nearly 3,000 lives and affecting hundreds of thousands, the United States remains committed to supporting Morocco’s recovery efforts.

During a recent trip to Al Haouz province, U.S. Ambassador Puneet Talwar visited communities where the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with UNICEF, is supporting the Government of Morocco and local associations to reinforce the resilient recovery of children and families. He learned how the Marrakech-Safi Académie Régional d’Education et de Formation (AREF) has worked diligently to facilitate access to education and critical psychosocial support. He also visited a primary school in Asni benefiting from holistic education and support services as well as a “child-friendly space” in Talat N’Yakoub managed by the NGO Fondation Orient-Occident

“I’m grateful to be here in Al Haouz seeing firsthand how USAID and UNICEF are working together with the Government of Morocco to support His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s vision for recovery and the continuation of learning and child development,” the Ambassador said during his visit. “And I’m inspired by the remarkable children, teachers, parents, school leaders, and associations I’ve met today. They have shown incredible resilience and solidarity, and the United States is proud to stand with them and with Morocco, our oldest friend, as they continue to rebuild their communities even stronger.”

USAID’s partnership with UNICEF provides integrated social support services, including education, health, child protection, water, sanitation, and psychosocial support for families affected by the earthquake. In September, the program helped the Moroccan government welcome more than 15,000 students back to the classroom, following the rehabilitation of damaged schools and installation of mobile units. It is also providing extra-curricular programs and psychosocial support for affected students and teachers.

This partnership is one of many ways the U.S. government is supporting the Moroccan government and local communities as they rebuild with a vision for a more resilient and sustainable future. Since the earthquake, USAID has provided approximately $12.6 million in initial humanitarian assistance and medium- and long-term recovery support.

As part of these efforts, USAID and NGO partner GiveDirectly mobilized $2 million to provide direct cash grants, in collaboration with the National Initiative for Human Development, to more than 220 cooperatives whose 1,400 members’ livelihoods had been compromised. These grants enabled the cooperatives to purchase essential equipment and materials, replenish livestock and farming supplies, finance product distribution and certification, and more.

Other USAID programs implemented by Deloitte Conseil and FHI 360 are supporting local associations in Al Haouz, Chichaoua, and Azilal provinces to aid community recovery and empower women, youth, and people with disabilities through socio-economic integration and entrepreneurship. Since the launch of a small grants program for associations in the Marrakech-Safi region in December, over 2,000 people in Al Haouz and Chichaoua have participated in earthquake recovery projects led by local associations. Additionally, USAID programs are working with locally elected councils in earthquake-affected areas to improve service delivery and capacity to respond to citizens’ needs.