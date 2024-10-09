The United States government is responding to the Marburg outbreak in the Republic of Rwanda, providing disease response and preparedness support. Marburg is a rare, severe, viral hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, which is spread by contact with blood or body fluids of a person infected with or who has died from the disease. There are currently no confirmed cases outside of Rwanda.

Days after the outbreak was first announced by the Republic of Rwanda’s Ministry of Health on September 27, 2024, USAID activated a dedicated Marburg Outbreak Response Team to coordinate response efforts. Since the response team activation, USAID has provided an initial $1.35 million in pre-positioned outbreak response funding to address urgent gaps related to disease surveillance, contact tracing, case management, risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, diagnostics, operations and logistics, safe and dignified burials, and point of entry screening. USAID also provided critical commodities to Rwanda from its outbreak response stockpile, including Marburg diagnostics and accessories to perform 288 tests, 2,500 sample collection media to collect and transport samples, and 500 units of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.

USAID is coordinating with the Government of Rwanda, international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and local partners to help contain the outbreak, while also supporting neighboring countries with preparedness activities. We must also continue to build preparedness between crises, which is why the United States has supported global health security work for more than two decades to help build capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats across the world.

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to partnering with national, regional, and global stakeholders to prevent, detect and respond to health emergencies globally while protecting Americans at home and abroad. The United States is implementing additional precautions for a small, select number of travelers that arrive from Rwanda to certain U.S. airports for entry screening and follow up measures. These measures will advance ongoing efforts to protect public health and reassure the traveling public that the risk of Marburg Virus Disease spreading by air travel is minimized.