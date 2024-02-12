On February 8, USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander and the Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, on her last day as Minister, launched a new $70 million Feed the Future Ethiopia Community Nutrition Activity. The project aligns with the U.S. government’s sustained, comprehensive investments in health, agriculture, WASH, education, and other sectors to address high malnutrition situation in Ethiopia.

The Community Nutrition Activity focuses on women, children, and adolescent girls throughout the stages of their lives, from birth, through school, to becoming a mother and grandmother. “This is how to break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition,” commented USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander during his opening remarks.

In addition, the Community Nutrition Activity provides nutritional support in humanitarian emergencies by re-establishing routine services and interventions. This means women and children will receive essential nutritional support during an emergency and once the situation improves, they continue to get services from the health facilities and extension workers.

The Community Nutrition Activity will be implemented by Family Health International 360 and its consortium partners in more than 155 woredas of Afar, Amhara, Central Ethiopia, Oromia, Sidama, Somali, Southwest Ethiopia, South Ethiopia, and Tigray regions as well as Dire Dawa city.

For 120 years, the United States and Ethiopia have partnered in health, education, agriculture, food security, science and the environment, and many other areas to improve the lives of all Ethiopians.