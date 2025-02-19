The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$5 million from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to improve food security and build resilience for vulnerable communities in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions.

With below-normal rainfall forecasted for the upcoming March-May rainy season, strengthening early warning systems is critical to help communities and government anticipate and prepare for extreme weather events.

"The Republic of Korea's commitment to supporting vulnerable families in Kenya is commendable," said Lauren Landis, WFP's Country Director in Kenya. "This contribution comes at a time when people in the arid and semi-arid regions face the risk of both droughts and floods, exacerbating food insecurity and increasing humanitarian needs. This project will equip communities with the tools and resources they need to prepare and build sustainable livelihoods."

The contribution will enable WFP to support more than 158,000 people like smallholder farmers, pastoralists, women, and youth, to restore degraded ecosystems, create economic opportunities, and strengthen early warning systems to provide accurate and timely forecasts in Baringo, Mandera, Samburu, Tana River and Turkana Counties.

“The Republic of Korea recognizes the urgent need to build resilience and food security in Kenya,” said Nam Sangkyoo, the Republic of Korea’s Deputy Ambassador to Kenya. “By partnering with WFP, we are empowering communities to break the cycle of crises and build a future where they can thrive.”

The Republic of Korea is a longstanding supporter of WFP’s work in Kenya and this contribution is in addition to past investments like resilience projects supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and rice contributions for refugees from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA).