The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has partially resumed food assistance in parts of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) delivering vital nutrition supplies for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in children aged 6 to 59 months as three weeks of fighting continues to worsen access to food for the most vulnerable.

A recent WFP market assessment found the price of staple foods in eastern DRC has sky-rocketed – making it more difficult for families to put food on the table. The price of maize flour has risen by nearly 67 percent, while salt has shot up by about 43 percent, and oil increased by up to 45 percent.

With major access routes blocked, and Goma International airport a critical humanitarian hub closed, WFP’s priority is to resume operations fully as soon as it is safe to do so.

‘’The longer we are unable to give food and emergency assistance to families affected by the conflict, the greater and more dire their needs are,” said Peter Musoko, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in DRC. “I do not want to see children and mothers sink deeper into hunger and severe malnutrition. We need the violence to stop so we can resume our humanitarian activities. The most vulnerable people in DRC cannot afford to be overlooked during this crisis.’

The WFP-run UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operations - which provides humanitarians with critical access and support for life-saving work across the country -. urgently requires USD 33.1 million to sustain operations in the country this year. Without additional contributions, air operations could be suspended by the end of March 2025.

Here are the latest updates on WFP operations in the DRC:

Nutrition assistance: WFP delivered 57 metric tons of nutritional commodities to health centres within Goma to support malnutrition treatment reaching 11,000 malnourished children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

In North Kivu, WFP has reached 9,000 out of a target of 83,000 people with emergency food assistance. Security must improve for WFP to reach tens of thousands more of the most vulnerable populations at risk.

WFP has resumed its support to the ongoing Mpox vaccination campaign in the health zones of Goma, Karisimbi, and Nyiragongo, providing hot meals to more than 100 Mpox patients.

WFP warehouses have been looted in Goma and Bukavu - 70 percent of food stocks were stolen in Goma, and all humanitarian supplies could not be recovered in Bukavu. A new warehouse has been set up in Goma to continue life-saving operations.

WFP’s UNHAS operations continue to provide humanitarian access to the eastern provinces. In recent weeks, the fleet was relocated to Kalemie in Tanganyika, establishing a new operational hub for eastern DRC.

In 2025, UNHAS has transported 2,464 passengers, including humanitarian workers relocated from Goma and Bukavu, and has delivered 23 metric tons of essential light cargo across the country. UNHAS operations are critical to facilitate and enable humanitarians to do vital work.

WFP urgently needs US $397 million to maintain country-wide operations in the country for the next six months until July 2025.

WFP’ plans to reach 7 million of the most vulnerable women, men, and children in DRC with lifesaving food and nutrition assistance in 2025, and is working with UN agencies, NGOs, and government partners to address immediate needs and prepare for a potential large-scale response once conditions allow.