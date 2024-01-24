In a powerful initiative fueled by UN Women Malawi, change agents gathered at the Makawa area in Mangochi, spearheading an awareness campaign focused on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and HIV prevention. This effort has ignited insightful discussions at an intergenerational community dialogue, championed by UN Women under the HeForShe banner.

Community leaders, young minds, and dedicated partners came together, actively engaging in conversations that aimed to foster positive masculinities and combat gender-based violence. The event marked a significant step towards building a safer and healthier future for Mangochi and beyond.

Commending the tireless efforts of these change agents, UN Women Representative Letty Chiwara expressed admiration for the community's commitment to understanding and action.

“Male involvement in ending GBV is imperative," stated Chiwara. "By breaking down harmful gender norms, we pave the way for a more equitable world. I'm inspired by today's dialogue as communities recognize that ending GBV is a shared responsibility."

HeForShe, a global movement initiated by UN Women, is more than an invitation; it's a call to action for men and individuals of all genders to stand in solidarity with women and create a united force for gender equality. In Malawi, the men of HeForShe are not bystanders; they are actively challenging harmful gender norms.

This impactful awareness drive signifies a crucial turning point in the fight against GBV and HIV in Mangochi, showcasing the potential for positive change when communities unite under a common goal. As the dialogue unfolds, the ripple effect of this initiative is expected to reach far beyond the borders of Makawa, inspiring communities to take a proactive stance against gender-based violence.

HeForShe continues to make strides, proving that real change happens when individuals and communities come together to challenge the status quo. Mangochi serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when voices unite for a safer, healthier, and more equitable future.