The UN is temporarily relocating non-essential staff from Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday without interrupting its operations in the country at a time heightened security concerns.

The UN mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, is relocating administrative staff and others in North Kivu that can continue performing their duties from elsewhere in response to the deteriorating security situation and intensifying hostilities involving the non-State armed group M23, a Rwandan-backed movement fighting against the Congolese Government.

“This precautionary measure safeguards staff safety while ensuring the UN's vital operations in the region remain uninterrupted,” MONUSCO said in a statement.

“This transfer does not affect the UN’s unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu.”

Situation worsening

The area has seen a repeated resurgence of non-State armed groups in the past. Clashes between the M23 and Congolese Government troops intensified earlier this month.

According to news agencies, combatants from M23 killed the military governor of North Kivu on Thursday as the general was inspecting the border.

Some 400,000 people have been displaced in North and South Kivu since the beginning of this year alone, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

On Friday, the UN agency's chief of office in Goma, Abdoulaye Barry, told UN News in an exclusive interview that the situation is becoming increasingly unsafe for both civilians and aid teams.

Essential staff remain on the ground

Essential UN personnel are remaining on the ground, sustaining critical operations such as food distribution, medical assistance, shelter and protection for vulnerable communities.

At the same time, the UN is working closely with humanitarian partners and national authorities to ensure lifesaving assistance reaches those most in need and prevent any threat against civilians.

The temporary relocation of staff will be reassessed based on the evolution of the security situation, with the aim of fully restoring the presence as soon as conditions allow.

“The United Nations reaffirms its deep commitment to the people of North Kivu,” the UN mission said.

UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for an immediate end to the fighting, noting that the conflict has taken a devastating toll on the Congolese and the entire region.