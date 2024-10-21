UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announced its first-ever golf partnership in a three-year agreement with LIV Golf to deliver innovative sport-for-protection programmes for refugees and internally displaced people and their host communities.

Through this partnership, LIV Golf has committed $10 million to increase access to sport and education for up to 1 million forcibly displaced people in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, as well as introduce golf and play-based activities focused on improving the quality of life for those who are most at risk.

“UNHCR believes strongly in the power of sport. We have seen first-hand that it can provide displaced children and youth with a sense of purpose and inspiration at a time of great personal upheaval,” said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. "Sports bridge communities and foster team spirit, well-being, and community cohesion, especially for people who have been forced to flee their homes and their host communities. We are excited to announce the launch of this partnership with LIV Golf, which aims to make a significant positive impact on these communities. By creating opportunities, fostering friendships, and establishing career pathways, we hope to help improve their lives.”

“We’re proud to partner with the UN Refugee Agency to make a positive impact in the world through sport,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “LIV Golf’s ‘Potential Unleashed’ strategy is utilizing the game of golf as a force for positive change, and we are honoured to be the first professional golf organization to work hand-in-hand with UNHCR to help deliver its meaningful programming and initiatives.”

Sport for protection projects help foster social inclusion and cohesion, create safe spaces, and improve the well-being and health of refugees and host communities. Activities from this partnership with LIV Golf will take place in community centres, schools, camps and sports clubs, making sport accessible to people of all ages, genders and abilities.

“Our players, our teams and our league are dedicated to making the game of golf more inclusive and leveraging our wonderful sport to uplift individuals and communities while expanding their educational outcomes,” added Norman. “This is a significant step to broadening that reach and impact across the world.”