In an expression of strengthened partnership and renewed commitment to multilateralism, the WHO Botswana Country Office recently hosted two high-level courtesy calls from newly appointed UN leaders, Ms. Wenyan Yang, the UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana, and Ms. Nthisana Motsete-Phillips, Botswana’s incoming Permanent Representative to Switzerland and the United Nations in Geneva.

Ms. Wenyan Yang’s visit formed part of her introductory engagements with UN agencies in Botswana. She was warmly welcomed by the WHO team and WHO Representative Dr. Fabian Ndenzako. During the meeting, Ms. Yang shared her vision of fostering collaboration, innovation, and collective impact within the UN Country Team, stressing the need for creative and integrated approaches amid global financial constraints. “We must find new and more effective ways of working together leveraging our collective strengths to deliver real, measurable change for the people of Botswana,” said Ms. Yang.

With over 30 years of experience in the UN system, she reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with agencies to deliver results that positively impact the lives of Batswana. Dr. Ndenzako briefed her on WHO’s key areas of support, highlighting national health priorities such as the transition of primary healthcare to local government, the rollout of national health insurance, and the strengthening of health sector coordination. He acknowledged the country’s achievements in areas like HIV control and maternal health, while noting ongoing challenges in achieving universal health coverage and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Welcoming Ms. Yang’s leadership, Dr. Ndenzako emphasized her crucial role in advocating for stronger coordination within the UN system and aligning support to accelerate Botswana’s national development agenda.

Meanwhile, WHO Botswana also engaged with Ms. Nthisana Motsete-Phillips as she prepares to assume office in Geneva. Her visit focused on strengthening the relationship between Geneva-based multilateral platforms and in-country implementation. Dr. Ndenzako lauded Botswana’s active voice within the Africa Group and other global health fora and highlighted the critical role of WHO Botswana’s Geneva liaison in bridging global and national priorities. He also drew attention to ongoing global shifts, including shrinking donor budgets, institutional restructuring, and declining development financing, all of which demand strategic engagement by countries like Botswana in global health diplomacy.

Ms. Motsete-Phillips expressed her intention to serve as a practical and results-oriented bridge between Geneva and national stakeholders. “We must ensure that what is discussed and committed to in Geneva translates into impact on the ground. It is my responsibility to help make that connection real for Botswana,” she said. With a background in the private sector and several years of experience in Switzerland, she pledged to help translate global commitments into tangible, on-the-ground outcomes. She underscored the need for closer coordination between Botswana’s Geneva mission and local UN country teams to ensure coherent policy implementation.

She also raised concerns about inefficiencies within public institutions and emphasized the importance of accountability and strong follow-through, particularly in managing partnerships and national programmes. Noting the complexity of agendas such as universal health coverage, she called for more realistic and transparent communication strategies. Additionally, she expressed interest in strengthening collaboration with institutions such as the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI). Challenging the prevailing classification of Botswana as a middle-income country, Ms. Motsete-Phillips warned that this status often excludes the country from much-needed support. She called for a renewed and nuanced narrative that reflects Botswana’s current realities and development needs.

Both visits underscored a shared commitment to deepening collaboration, improving coordination at all levels, and ensuring Botswana’s continued active role in shaping and implementing global health and development priorities.