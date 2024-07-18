Twelve Somalia Civil Aviation Authorities, Airport Fire Rescue personnel from South West State have successfully completed a Airport Fire and Rescue course conducted by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Aviation Services to enhance Somalia’s safety aviation sector.

The course held in Baidoa - the administrative capital of South West State – is a continuation to a two-month firefighting training held earlier in Mogadishu. It is part of UNSOS’s ongoing efforts to build local capacity to ensure services at the Shaati Gaduud International Airport in Baidoa meet international standards.

“This team has already received a comprehensive eight-week training in the first-ever fire rescue firefighting course worldwide, which has fully prepared them to handle and provide the necessary aviation support in airports,” said UNSOS Fire Marshall and lead instructor, Kijjali Robert William.

“We’ve taught them how to respond to emergency aviation incidents within the required 2-3 minutes, the internationally required standard. Effective communication is crucial in these operations, and we’ve ensured they are well-equipped in this area as well,” added Kijjali, Chief Airfield Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Services for ATMIS and UNSOS during the closing ceremony at the Baidoa ARFF facility.

The training covered essential areas including firefighting and extinguishing techniques, fire dynamics, first aid, vehicle and vessel equipment handling, airfield layout and aircraft construction, emergency communication, and physical fitness.

UNSOS Chief Air Operations in Baidoa, Mohamed Shamim, highlighted the critical role played by the UN body in providing the necessary aviation equipment and firefighting support for flight operations at the airport. He said this obligation would soon be transferred to the local administration.

“Once employed by Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority, we expect the trainees to work closely with UNSOS and eventually takeover firefighting responsibilities,” said Shamim.

Abdisalam Abdiqadir Abdinoor, one of the trainees, expressed gratitude to UNSOS and acknowledged the importance of the course in developing local capacity.

“We’ve learned so much during the training. The community highly appreciates the program and I am happy to be one of the beneficiaries. I can now serve my community with the skills acquired,” noted Abdisalam.

The South West State Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hassan Abdinoor Adan, thanked UNSOS for conducting the course, emphasizing its importance in ensuring the skills learned from the previous training are retained.

He commended the trainees for their motivation to acquire new skills to help boost Somalia’s aviation industry.

Apart from training local aviation personnel, UNSOS also plays a vital role in managing the Baidoa airfield, repairing and maintaining the runway and taxiway, providing air traffic support, equipment and manpower, as well as ensuring aviation security and maintaining the airfield.

Currently, UNSOS is undertaking a project to install a 7km security fence at the Shaati Gaduud International Airport in Baidoa.