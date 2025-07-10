Noting increased reports of continued military build-up in and around Tripoli, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly urges all parties to refrain from using force, particularly in densely populated areas, and to avoid any actions or political rhetoric that could trigger escalation or lead to renewed clashes.

As reiterated in the Security Council press statement on 17 May, UNSMIL reminds all political and security actors of their obligation under international law to protect civilian lives and property and that those responsible for attacks against civilians will be held accountable.

The Mission continues its efforts to help de-escalate the situation and calls on all parties to engage in good faith towards this end. UNSMIL urges the swift implementation of security arrangements developed by the Truce and Security and Military Arrangements Committees, which the Mission continues to support. Forces recently deployed in Tripoli must withdraw without delay.

Dialogue - not violence - remains the only viable path toward achieving lasting peace, stability in Tripoli and across Libya.