United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)


UNSMIL takes note of the meeting of members of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State Cairo on 18 July. While the Mission welcomes all steps in support of a Libyan consensus that facilitates a Libyan-led and owned political process towards national elections, the Mission reiterates that any such steps should be inclusive with a clear path to elections.

The Mission encourages the members involved to build on what has been agreed upon by seeking an approach that includes other relevant Libyan stakeholders to ensure the outcomes lead to a politically implementable solution.

As mandated under Security Council resolution 2702 (2023), the Mission continues its efforts in support of the needed political agreement to address all contentious issues.

