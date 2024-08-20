Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Officer-in-Charge of UNSMIL Stephanie Koury, led yesterday a briefing to the diplomatic community in Libya, bringing together Ambassadors, Head of Missions, and diplomatic representatives to discuss the latest developments in the country.

Underscoring the importance of unity and cooperation, Ms. Koury emphasized the need for all Libyan parties to de-escalate, refrain from any unliteral action, protect the ceasefire agreement, and engage in constructive dialogue. She outlined UNSMIL's commitment to lead conflict prevention efforts and facilitate a Libyan-led inclusive political process, with the goal of holding presidential and parliamentary elections under a consensually unified government.

The Mission is actively working with Libyan leaders and diverse stakeholders to lay the groundwork for this crucial step to unlock the political stalemate and address security and economic concerns. Stressing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, UNSMIL seeks to foster a coordinated international approach to support the country's journey towards peace, stability and prosperity.

In addition to political and security updates, UNSMIL team briefed on a range of critical issues, including human rights violations such as arbitrary arrests and detentions as well the erosion of civic space, ongoing municipal elections, challenges facing Libyan women, mine action efforts, and humanitarian assistance.