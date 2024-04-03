United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)


The Constitutional Court of Uganda has today struck down certain sections of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

“The Constitutional Court of Uganda made a judgment today to strike down certain sections of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023. Evidence shows that criminalizing populations most at risk of HIV, such as the LGBTQ+ communities, obstructs access to life-saving health and HIV services, which undermines public health and the overall HIV response in the country,” said Anne Githuku-Shongwe, UNAIDS Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. “To achieve the goal of ending the AIDS pandemic by 2030, it is vital to ensure that everyone has equal access to health services without fear."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).