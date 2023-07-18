Yesterday, at the Women Deliver Conference in Kigali, UNFPA announced the Kigali Call to Action: United for Women and Girls’ Bodily Autonomy during its Pre-Conference event with Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director, H.E. Jeannette Kagame, First Lady of Rwanda, H.E. Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development in Canada, leaders and partners from the Action Coalition on Bodily Autonomy and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, and other stakeholders, including young activists and feminist organizations.

Accelerated and collective action are the main aims of the call to action, which has 60 signatories and counting.

As the leading global advocate for sexual and reproductive health and rights, UNFPA recognizes the fundamental importance of bodily autonomy in achieving gender equality. Societies thrive when women and girls have the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies and lives. The pre-conference event highlighted the vital role of women-led organizations and the feminist movement in shaping the dialogue and finding solutions.

According to recent data from 68 countries reporting on Sustainable Development Goal indicator 5.6.1, 44 per cent of partnered women worldwide still cannot make their own choices about their reproductive health and use of contraception, or say no to sex. Violations and restrictions on women and girls' bodily autonomy continue to impede progress, not only on SDG5, but also on all the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Bodily autonomy is non-negotiable. It is about choices, rights and the power of women and girls to decide over their own body. UNFPA is calling for coordinated and collective action to achieve bodily autonomy, reproductive rights and gender equality well in time for 2030,” said Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director.

UNFPA stands firm in its conviction that the international community should support, partner and engage with women-led organizations and the feminist movement, to ensure sexual and reproductive health and rights are promoted and upheld for women and girls everywhere.

Organizations can sign the call to action here.