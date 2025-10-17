On the final day of his visit to Juba, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix briefed the diplomatic community about the impact of the United Nations-wide financial crisis on the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The crisis, caused by delays and shortfalls in the payment of cash contributions, including to peacekeeping means UNMISS will have to cut spending by 15%, within the remaining eight months of the financial year.

This will negatively impact mandate delivery at a time when the fragile country is experiencing significant turmoil.

Mr. Lacroix shared the same information with the country’s President, Salva Kiir.

“The United Nations remains fully committed to supporting South Sudan and progress towards the implementation of the peace agreement. We will do our best, against the backdrop of the financial constraints,” he said.

“While we must implement a savings plan and this will have an impact, it is not in any way, a sign of disengagement. We want to make sure that UNMISS and the whole UN family will be able to continue doing its work to the best of its ability as we move forward.”

The cuts to peacekeeping come amidst escalating political tensions and violence between forces aligned with the main parties to the peace agreement. The Under-Secretary-General reiterated the call by international partners for a cessation of hostilities and return to inclusive implementation of the peace deal.

He also stressed the need for the country’s leaders to demonstrate concrete progress is being made to secure continued international assistance.

“We communicated to the South Sudanese authorities that we want to keep supporting political efforts and working with them to make the best possible case to the international community, to donors, to Member States who fund peacekeeping operations.”

The Under-Secretary-General also shared messages of support to the people of South Sudan through UNMISS’ Radio Miraya.

“I want the communities that we serve across the country to know that the UN is fully committed to supporting them. Yes, we must save money, but we were very careful in preparing the plan for making savings, looking at the priorities and the areas where there are more challenges, in terms of threats, violence and protection of civilians,” he said.

“We will absolutely continue to do our best.”