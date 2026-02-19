The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), H.E. Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, met on Friday 13th February 2026, with the ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, H.E. Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, and the Chair of the ECOWAS Group at the United Nations, represented by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the UN, Mr. Kalilu Totangi.

The discussions focused primarily on the renewal of the mandate of UNOWAS, which expired on 31 January 2026 and is currently under consideration by the United Nations Security Council.

During the meeting, the SRSG briefed on the ongoing negotiations within the Security Council, outlining key issues under discussion and the procedural steps toward the conclusion of the renewal process. The discussions also touched on the prevailing socio-political and security situation in West Africa, including evolving regional dynamics and the importance of sustained preventive diplomacy and coordinated engagement.

Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai reaffirmed the unalloyed support of ECOWAS for the renewal of the UNOWAS mandate, underscoring the importance of maintaining a strong and flexible mandate that advances preventive diplomacy and strengthens regional partnership.

Mr. Kalilu Totangi, representing the Chair of the ECOWAS Group at the United Nations, reiterated support on behalf of the Group and emphasized the continued relevance of UNOWAS as the principal United Nations political mission in West Africa.

Looking ahead, the meeting reaffirmed the shared determination of ECOWAS and the United Nations to further consolidate their strategic partnership in advancing peace, security, governance, and sustainable development in West Africa. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained coordination, mutual complementarity, and strengthened institutional collaboration to effectively respond to emerging regional challenges and support Member States in building resilience.