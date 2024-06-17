Civic education and voter registration are important parts of the process meant to lead to the first post-independence elections in the world’s youngest nation in December. Recently, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) held a workshop for the 25 members of Eastern Equatoria State’s electoral commission.

“The content of this workshop is important, not least for us women, as we have discussed, among other things, the importance of gender parity and what roles women can play in the electoral process. My participation here will allow me to educate my sisters as well, and encourage them to get involved,” said Davidika Ikai, one of seven women in the commission, which also includes representatives from local authorities, the media, and youth groups.

The workshop covered various aspects of the daunting task of administering successful elections, with international electoral standards, best practices, the relevant legal framework, civic education and voter registration being but a few of them.

Participants expressed their wish for more training sessions on related matters but were assured that local authorities would be able to lead Eastern Equatoria successfully through the complex process.

“We are ready for elections come December 2024. I am saying this because we already have an office awaiting the arrival of the chairperson of our state’s electoral commission,” said Mathew Nehemiah Tombe, Peace and Security Advisor to the local government.