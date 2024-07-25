While successful learning ultimately depends on the hard work put in by individual students, having access to a properly equipped school is likely to boost one’s motivation to make the significant effort needed to lay the groundwork for a satisfying professional life.

Thanks to funding from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), students and teachers at the Bilual Secondary School in remote Yuai can now enjoy such a favourable learning environment, and they already do.

“I’m sure that this [renovated school] will inspire and motivate young people to give it their best to pursue their academic aspirations,” said an overjoyed Reeth Padiet, head teacher at the thoroughly refurbished institute of learning.

The new iteration of this Uror County secondary school has six classrooms, a kitchen, an in-built toilet, gates and a fence, all contributing to offer some 50 students a space where they are safe and can focus on their development rather than on the violence and conflicts that sometimes plague their surroundings.

“This initiative demonstrates the commitment of UNMISS to enhancing essential service infrastructures in high-return areas, thus facilitating the reintegration of internally displaced persons and refugee populations. We hope that it will also foster community resilience to prevent further displacements,” explained Geetha Pious, Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Bor.

“Last but far from least, by ensuring easy access to schooling, we can significantly reduce the risk of early, sometimes forced marriages,” she added.

Aged 27, Gatbiel James Khor may not be at risk of prematurely tying the knot, but he takes his learning seriously and is determined to make the most of his improved school.

“I am dedicated to furthering my education and study Agriculture at college. I firmly believe that with knowledge, we can play a pivotal role in building a prosperous and developed South Sudan,” he said.

While impressed by the new structure, Gordon Koang Bar, State Minister of General Education and Instruction, wants to see concrete results.

“Let's work together to ensure that Bilual Secondary School excels in the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. That way, it will be clear for all to see that investing in education pays off for all”.