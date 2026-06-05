“To me, taking care of the environment also means taking care of ourselves.”

Powerful statements like this by 17-year-old student Princess Juliana were shared by hundreds of young people participating in a clean-up and tree planting event at One Primary School in Juba.

Organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to commemorate World Environment Day, the initiative brought together peacekeepers and students in a collective commitment to environmental protection and creating a safer environment on their school grounds.

“This day is not just about planting trees but also planting hope,” emphasized the head teacher at the girls’ school, Clementina Deng Arkangelo.

To her, environmental awareness goes beyond seeing the beauty in nature which is why she’s been encouraging her students to start their own initiatives and projects.

Such as the ‘Nature Club’ led by Princess that has become a core advocacy branch both in and outside the school.

“One of the main things I’ve learned through our project is that it’s always better to speak up about things that matter than quietly observe what happens,” shared the passionate nature protector.

Her strong opinions about resource preservation and health impacts of environmental neglects were also echoed by her peers.

“Environment is the foundation for all life. It provides us with water, air, and food as well as raw materials. So, it is our personal and moral duty to protect it,” shared student Yakubo Deng during a moving speech.

The weather also decided to echo their sentiments.

Just moments after peacekeepers and students planted the last tree, long-awaited rain came to water and welcome the new seedlings.

Projects like this also foster social cohesion as their new garden will require students to plan and maintain their new food sources together. Already during the event, students vibrantly discussed how they will use their future mangos, avocados, and lemons.

“Every year, we organize events like this for World Environment Day and, each year, I am amazed to see how eager students are to make their own contributions to protecting the world they live in,” smiled UNMISS Chief of Environment, Occupational Safety and Health, Shazneen Cyrus Gazdar.

Especially in countries like South Sudan where climate shocks are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, educating next generations about the power of protection is crucial for themselves as well as the global community.