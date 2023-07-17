Recently, in Torit, residents of Ifwanyak, celebrated the handover of a newly constructed police post by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

These small-scale, low-budget interventions are part of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Quick Impact Projects, actioned in collaboration with local implementing partners. The aim: To address urgent community needs swiftly and effectively.

This particular police post was constructed by Christ Early Development Agency Group (CECDAG) and consists of nine rooms – offices, four separate detention cells for female, male and juvenile offenders, a washroom and two toilets.

For communities in Ifwanyak, the presence of law enforcement personnel is a welcome step, as they have suffered from criminality. Women and young girls, especially, have had to contend with sexual violence and in the past, perpetrators have gone free.

“We are thrilled to know that we and our families can now enjoy better protection. Having the police stationed here makes us feel safer,” said Grace Achan Athanasius, a resident of Ifwanyak and member of CECDAG.

The handover is in line with Eastern Equatoria state government’s ongoing push to decrease crime rates and uphold the human rights of all citizens, including those incarcerated for breaking the law.

“This police post is a steppingstone to improve security and strengthen the rule of law. It covers the northern part of the municipality area where we were witnessing a high level of violations,” explained Mustapha Albino Zacharia, Mayor, Torit Municipal Council.

The hope and optimism generated by this project was palpable at the event, given the boost it provides to protection of civilians and building capacities among local law enforcement personnel, two key goals for UNMISS.

“Building police capacities ensures that people’s rights are shielded, and the laws of the land are respected by all,” said Anthony Nwapa, Acting Head of the mission’s Field Office in Torit.

“These small steps go a long way in building a peaceful South Sudan.”