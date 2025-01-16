United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)


The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is deeply concerned by reports of clashes between armed forces in Western Equatoria which have resulted in civilian casualties and displacement.

UNMISS calls for intervention from the highest levels of Government to prevent further deterioration of the security situation following several violent incidents between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition in the area around Nagero in recent days.

“We call on all military actors to refrain from conflict and resolve tensions through dialogue,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom. “This incident also highlights the need to urgently progress the deployment of Necessary Unified Forces across the country.”

