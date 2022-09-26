To be effective, law enforcement agencies need to be both present and visible. With that in mind, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan decided to dedicate one of its Quick Impact Projects to the construction of a police post in Gumuruk.

“It is the first time since 2014 that we have a police post and a detention facility in our county. We are strategically located near Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and we will use the new premises as a base for protecting civilians, mostly traders, in the area,” said Police Commissioner Major General Khamis Mazika Marjan.

The new construction will house two offices and three cells, designed for men, women and juveniles, respectively. Martha Pothi Zelu, Deputy Chairperson of the Gumuruk Women’s Association, hopes that it will bring the all-too-common incidents of sexual gender-based violence to an end.

“Perpetrators of these crimes will be held accountable and won’t have a chance to escape. This is great news for women living in the area,” she said.

Gumuruk has long been a volatile town and is no stranger to deadly violence, not least as the epicenter of intercommunal clashes earlier this year. These skirmishes left a lot of deaths and displaced people in their wake.

Peter Wisseh, an officer serving with the peacekeeping mission’s Protection, Transition and Reintegration Section, believes that the police post will contribute to better times for residents.

“Promoting peace and security is key for us, not least to offer displaced persons a safe place to return to. We are pleased to have fulfilled this request from the local community and feel confident that the police post will strengthen the social cohesion here,” he said, adding that increased police presence will also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.