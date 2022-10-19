All UNISFA staff members of Twic Dinka origin are safe and performing their official duties normally. The public is advised to disregard the fake information and collaborate with peace-seeking people who continue to work together to see a return to normalcy. UNISFA will continue to engage all stakeholders for peaceful coexistence of Twic and Ngok Dinka within the Abyei Area.

This false allegation is deliberate and intended to escalate the crisis of confidence between the Twic and Ngok Dinka communities in Abyei area and beyond. It comes at a time when UNISFA and other stakeholders are working together to deescalate tensions and re-establish peaceful coexistence between the two Dinka communities.

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) condemns in very strong terms the erroneous allegations that one of its Twic Dinka staff ‘has been killed alongside his family inside the UNISFA compound by the Ngok armed youth after they forcefully entered the compound to execute the non-Ngok inhabitants’.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.