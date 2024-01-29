The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is concerned by continuing intercommunal clashes that resulted in the death of another United Nations peacekeeper from Pakistan on 28 January. This follows the death of a Ghanaian peacekeeper on 27 January.

As part of its mandate to protect civilians, UNISFA has allowed all persons, in imminent threat of danger to seek refuge in some of its camps. Yesterday, while transporting affected civilians from a UNISFA base to a hospital, peacekeepers came under heavy fire, during which a Pakistani peacekeeper was killed and four uniformed personnel and one local civilian sustained injury.

UNISFA extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the fallen peacekeepers, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The Mission strongly condemns these attacks against civilians and peacekeepers, recalling that violence against Blue Helmets may constitute a war crime under international law.

UNISFA is engaging with local authorities to verify numbers of those who have been killed, injured, and displaced. Currently, according to local authorities, 52 civilians have lost their lives, while 64 others are said to be gravely wounded.

The Mission is making every effort to restore calm, including proactively and robustly protecting civilians, and reiterates its call for a swift investigation so that perpetrators can be held accountable.