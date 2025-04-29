UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announced an expanded three-year global partnership with TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com), a leading innovative technology brand, to address critical education gaps for refugee children and youth across Africa. Building on five years of successful collaboration, the two parties launched the special project “Together We Can Bring Education to African Children and Youth”, to support two UNHCR education initiatives: the Primary Impact Program and the DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) Tertiary Scholarship Program. Over the next three years, the partnership aims to benefit 54,000-plus refugee children and 15 DAFI scholars through enhanced access to quality learning opportunities.

Of the 31.6 million refugees under UNHCR’s mandate, approximately 14.8 million are refugee children of school age. Their access to education is limited, with almost half of them unable to attend school at all. Refugee children encounter difficulties such as inadequate school resources, psychological trauma, discrimination and systemic exclusion. UNHCR and its partners are making significant strides in building a better future for displaced children and youth through education programs like Primary Impact and DAFI.

The partnership has a strong focus on the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region; areas grappling with some of Africa’s most severe displacement crises. Here, over 5.4 million refugees and 18.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) face compounded challenges. In 2024 alone, millions fled conflicts in South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, while natural disasters, including extreme flooding, have exacerbated displacement crises in the region.

Education is not only a lifeline for displaced youth but a catalyst for Africa’s broader development. Investing in refugee education is critical to breaking cycles of poverty, fostering economic resilience, and strengthening social cohesion. Under the global partnership, initial support aims at benefiting at least 18,000 refugee children and 5 DAFI scholars in 2025.

“Education is a cornerstone of resilience and hope for displaced youth,” said Sophie Muller, UNHCR Representative in China.“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with TECNO. Their commitment over the past five years has been instrumental in expanding access to education for refugee children in Africa and exemplifies how private sector engagement can drive meaningful impact, equipping displaced youth with the knowledge and skills they need for solutions and a brighter future.”

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, said: "Education is the driving force in transforming the lives of refugees and fostering a promising future. TECNO is steadfast in its commitment to African communities, dedicating itself to supporting local educational development through tangible actions. By renewing our close collaboration with UNHCR, TECNO will continue to offer high-quality protection and educational support to refugee children and youth across Africa. This empowers them to unlock their full potential and contributes to the continent's sustainable development."

Since 2020, UNHCR and TECNO’s collaboration has reached more than 24,000 refugee children with improved educational infrastructure and supported 40 DAFI scholars through their higher learning. Through initiatives like the TECNO internship program, which offers career pathways for young refugees, the partnership demonstrates how the private sector can contribute to global humanitarian efforts.

About TECNO:

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.TECNO-Mobile.com

About UNHCR:

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. The organisation delivers life-saving assistance including shelter, food and water, helps safeguard fundamental human rights, and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. UNHCR also works to ensure that stateless people are granted nationality.

For more information, please contact Jemma Galvin, Private Sector Communication Officer, UNHCR Asia-Pacific: galvin@unhcr.org