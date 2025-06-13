The Permanent Secretary, Zambia Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry (MCTI), Mrs Lillian Bwalya said, the workshop takes place at a pivotal moment as Africa intensifies efforts to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), “I commend UNECA and the Government of Italy for this collaboration to organise this workshop that will provide public and private sector stakeholders with practical tools and methodologies to harness the full potential of e-commerce in driving export growth, enhancing market access, and building competitiveness in global and regional markets”.

She was speaking at the workshop on E-Commerce Marketing and Business Development Strategies for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Global Markets convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), through its African Institute for Economic Development and Planning (IDEP) and its Sub-Regional Office for Southern Africa (SROSA) and funded by the Government of Italy.

The overall objective of the workshop was to strengthen the skills of participants from Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe to leverage e-trade opportunities in the context of AfCFTA. Mr. Enrico de Agostini, Ambassador of Italy in Zambia reiterated the importance of capacity building of entrepreneurs in the region to ensure sustainable development.

Ms. Beatrice Mutali, United Nations Resident Coordinator, speaking on behalf of the UN family in Zambia underscored the importance of partnerships between governments, international partners, private sector and the UN to address the gaps in digital trade such as infrastructure, connectivity to payment systems and regulatory frameworks.

The Director of ECA Subregional office for Southern Africa, Ms. Eunice Kamwendo, in her opening remarks, emphasised the efforts of ECA in implementing innovative and practical initiatives in order to better support member states. An example of which is this e-commerce training that was intended to provide strategic and practical tools necessary to unlock opportunities in the e-commerce space under the AfCFTA and in global markets.

She further noted that, the AfCFTA, with its promise of a US$3.4 trillion single market, presents ECA and its partners with a unique platform to reimagine value chains, promote innovation, and stimulate sustainable growth driven by the private sector. “At ECA, we believe that digitalization when guided by inclusive policies and backed by the right skills can bridge development gaps, unlock new markets, and catalyze youth employment”.

To complement the training ECA-SROSA experts presented on the AfCFTA and initiatives related to the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement. Ms. Zodwa Mabuza, Chief Sub-Regional Initiatives outlined the protocol on digital trade indicating that it helps harmonize rules to boost Africa’s digital economy, cutting cross-border e-commerce costs, building trust, and supporting Small and Medium Enterprises. Ms. Bineswaree Bolaky, Economic Affairs Officer presented on the AfCFTA, its rationale and instruments, and on ECA’s work on AfCFTA, e-commerce and digital trade including outlining ECA’s support to member States on developing their National AfCFTA Strategies and Green Supplements to these strategies. Mr. Henry Lubinda, Programme Officer gave an overview of SRO-SA’s major areas of support to member States such as inclusive industrialization, green transitions, enhanced food systems and AfCFTA-led trade in Southern Africa.

The training consisting of 6 sessions, was facilitated by Mr. Fabio Santoni ASeS-CeFor, the implementing partner of the project funded by Italy. Participants were trained through scenarios and business simulation techniques.

At the closing of the workshop, certificates were remitted to participants by Mr. Aime Mbatkam, coordinator of the project at ECA’s training arm, the African Institute for Economic Development and Planning.

This collaborative initiative between ECA and the Government of Italy aimed at supporting Member states through a capacity building programme for the effective implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement. Under Phase 2, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Malawi, Mauritania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe benefitted from (i) an assessment of e-trade readiness and (ii) a capacity needs assessment of stakeholders for AfCFTA implementation. These studies informed the design of the online training courses that were subseuqently delivered.