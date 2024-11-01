Food insecurity is rampant across South Sudan with more than 1.6 million children now malnourished and seven million people needing food assistance from humanitarian agencies to survive.

Nutritious food is out of reach for these families because of a myriad of factors, including conflict, climate shocks, the economic crisis and conflict in neighbouring Sudan. These multiplying shocks have made it impossible for smallholder farmers to grow enough food and the country’s heavy reliance on imports means many people cannot afford even basic food items.

To help combat this enormous challenge, in 2023, South Korean peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) collaborated with Dr. John Garang Memorial University to launch a pilot rice cultivation program in Bor, Jonglei State.

Since then, rice seeds have been harvested every three months, effectively empowering communities in their battle against food insecurity.

“With the support of the South Korean peacekeepers, we have successfully collected about twenty tons of rice this season,” says Francis Soria Galuak, Professor and Deputy Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at Dr. John Garang Memorial University.

“This project is a clear success, and we are determined to expand our planting efforts. Our goal is not only to support the students and their families but also to extend our assistance to the people across South Sudan.”

The expansion plans included establishing research farms focused on experimental rice cultivation and building strong partnerships between international agricultural organizations, local farmers, and the state Ministry of Agriculture to ensure the findings are practical and beneficial to communities.

"We have the essential skills, and it's time to translate them into significant food production for our self-sufficiency. We need to take decisive action to break the cycle of dependency on humanitarian food assistance," said a student at the College of Agriculture.

During their training, students focused on key aspects of rice production, such as pest resistance, climate adaptation, and sustainable farming practices. They also developed drought-resistant strains, implemented water-efficient techniques, and identified rice varieties suited to South Sudan's soil.

Head of the UNMISS Bor Field Office, Geetha Pious, believes that similar projects will help secure sustainable incomes.

“Empowering the youth in Jonglei to achieve financial stability while fostering a peaceful environment that promotes growth and employment is creating transformative change in their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” she said.

As South Sudan forges its path toward peace, it is crucial to establish partnerships that merge academic expertise with practical applications. Such collaboration not only empowers individuals but also fortifies the nation’s agricultural resilience and ensures a sustainable future for all.