Migrants and other marginalized and highly mobile populations including those uprooted from their homes by natural emergencies and conflict are far more prone to infection because of poor living conditions and the “significant barriers” many often encounter in seeking help, explained the International Organization for Migration.

“The spread of mpox across East, Horn and Southern Africa is a grave concern, especially for the vulnerable migrant, highly mobile populations and displaced communities often overlooked in such crises,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director General. “We must act swiftly to protect those at the highest risk and to mitigate the impact of this outbreak on the region.”

Migration hub

Mpox has affected people in the African region for more than a decade, the UN agency said, noting that the Horn, eastern and southern Africa region hosts 12.2 million international migrants – nearly half of all migrants in Africa.

Highlighting data from the UN World Health Organization (WHO), the IOM noted that by 8 August, of the 12 African countries that reported an outbreak, six were from those regions. As of July, new cases emerged in previously unaffected Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, with cross-border infection cited as a factor in the spread of disease.

The IOM appeal for 13 countries – Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe - is intended to support infection-prevention, control and response measures, particularly at border crossings. It will help to fund awareness-raising activities among migrant and host communities, along with internally displaced persons.

“This preparedness and response plan aims to prepare for and respond to the anticipated surge in Mpox cases and mitigate the spread and the likely negative impacts of the virus spreading throughout the region,” the UN agency said.

Disease focus

IOM noted that the region’s role as an “origin, destination and transit hub” for migrants could hinder disease prevention, adding that plans were in place to continue building the capacity of national healthcare workers and frontline responders, while also enabling the identification of high-risk areas to ensure effective monitoring of the disease and reduce its spread from country to country.

“Vulnerable populations such as migrants and IDPs impacted by mpox, or at risk of being affected, must receive the necessary healthcare and protection, particularly in regions where access to such services is limited and have a high number of migrants and displaced populations,” IOM said in a statement.

International health threat

The UN agency’s announcement comes one week since the UN World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, following the rapid spread of a new strain of the disease known as clade 1b from eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Clade 1b is mainly transmitted through sexual contact, although the WHO said on Tuesday that more research was needed into other potential modes of infection from the blisters that are associated with the disease, such as contaminated bedding.

Latest WHO data indicates more than 15,000 suspected cases in the DRC including 537 deaths so far. The global total of mpox cases is more than 100,000.

The disease is known to transmit from animals to humans and spread by close contact with infected individuals or animals through respiratory droplets, blood, body fluids, or lesions. Symptoms include fever, rash, headaches, sore throat, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and backache.

Here’s our UN News explainer on the key facts you need to know about mpox.