The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 3.6 million contribution (over 58.3 million Ghanaian cedis) from the United States, and the United Kingdom to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to 70,000 drought-affected people in northern Ghana.

The USAID and FCDO donations come at a critical time when food prices are at a record high, exacerbated by large-scale crop and livestock production losses due to extended weeks of reduced precipitation affecting significant areas in northern Ghana. The contribution will allow WFP to provide cash transfers to almost 70,000 Ghanaians, including minority groups, helping them meet their basic food and nutrition needs.

“With the staple food prices going up higher and out of the reach of the majority of families, this contribution is so timely. WFP is grateful for U.S. and U.K. Governments’ continued support to Ghanaian families in need,” said WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Ghana, Aurore Rusiga.

In Ghana, over one million people (around 3 percent of the total population) are estimated to be affected by severe drought in the eight of the 16 regions in Ghana including Bono, Bono East, Oti, Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West. Most of the communities affected are struggling to access food due to price increases, weak financial capacities, low seasonal production and earlier than normal depletion of households’ food stocks.

In response, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and United Kingdom, through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), are joining forces with WFP providing 27 million Ghanaian cedis ($1.7 million) and 20 million Ghanaian cedis (USD 1.9 million) respectively to address the most acute needs of affected communities.

“This partnership represents our collective efforts to support Ghanaians during times of crisis,” said USAID/Ghana Mission Director, Kimberly Rosen. “The United States will continue to provide assistance to those who need it most, especially in climate-vulnerable countries like Ghana.”

“The UK, alongside the US and WFP, is providing critical assistance to protect thousands of families affected by the very serious impacts of the dry spell in Northern Ghana. We know that investments now can help protect families’ nutrition, their assets, and their ability to recover. We will continue to coordinate closely with the Government of Ghana’s own response, as well as with all efforts to build longer term climate resilience and food security”, said UK Development Director to Ghana, Richard Sandall.

The United States and the United Kingdom are among the largest donors to WFP Ghana having been supporting families across the country to fight hunger, improve their nutrition, and rebuild their lives.