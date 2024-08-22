The United Kingdom’s Minister for International Development and Women&Equalities, Anneliese Dodds, visited Ethiopia yesterday, where she met Foreign Minister, Taye Atske-Selassie, to discuss UK support for peace and security across Ethiopia and the wider region; as well as economic growth and development priorities.

The Minister also raised concern about the devasting impact of conflict in Amhara and Oromia on civilians. The UK continues to urge all parties to the conflicts to de-escalate and engage in peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

During her visit, the Minister set out her priorities under the new UK Government, including in areas of common interest like economic transformation; support to humanitarian crises; and tackling global poverty, instability, and the climate and nature crisis. The Minister will support and champion the rights of women and girls.

Her visit, which was preceded by a trip to South Sudan and is her first to the region as newly appointed Minister of State for International Development and Women&Equalities, is a strong indication of the UK’s commitment to the UK-Ethiopia partnership, as well as of UK support for security, stability, and prosperity across the wider region.

While in Addis, the Minister also met with African Union Commissioner Bankole Adeoye, and discussed peace and security issues across the continent, including in Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia. She also discussed efforts to end the conflict in Sudan during a meeting with representatives of Sudanese political parties and civil society in Ethiopia.