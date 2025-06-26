The UNDRR Support Group plays a pivotal role in fostering dialogue among Member States and supporting the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. It also serves as a vital platform for strengthening international coordination and cooperation to reduce disaster risks and enhance resilience to both natural disasters. As the incoming Chair, the UAE will work to set priorities and guide discussions aimed at addressing the increasing challenges posed by such disasters, including those exacerbated by climate change.

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Support Group unanimously endorsed the appointment of His Excellency Ambassador Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, as Chair of the Support Group for the 2025–2026 term, as of August 2025. The UAE will assume the Chairmanship from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, which currently holds the position for the 2024–2025 term. This appointment marks a significant milestone, as the UAE becomes the first Arab country to assume this role. The UAE’s leadership reflects the country’s strong commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, and proactive engagement in tackling the rising risks posed by climate change and disasters. Addressing the group during the meeting, H.E. Al Musharakh stated: "The UAE is fully committed to leveraging its leadership of the UNDRR Support Group to drive forward practical, long-term disaster risk reduction strategies. The UAE’s priority will be to enhance international cooperation, ensuring that disaster resilience becomes integrated into every aspect of development. Furthermore, the country is committed to working closely with all partners to protect the most vulnerable groups and mitigate the growing challenges posed by climate change and disasters."

