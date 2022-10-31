United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted the Somalian capital Mogadishu, which resulted in the death and injury of dozen of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.