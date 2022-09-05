United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a convoy of vehicles in the Hiran region in central Somalia, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.