United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the victims of a road accident in southern Algeria, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Algeria and the families of victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.