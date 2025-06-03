The United Arab Emirates has launched a new humanitarian initiative in the Republic of Chad to support Sudanese refugees, with 3,000 food packages distributed across the Dougui, Alacha, and Abougoudam refugee camps.

The project was implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Social Action, Solidarity, and Humanitarian Affairs, and Chad’s National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR), as part of a comprehensive cooperation framework aimed at alleviating the suffering of refugees and meeting their vital needs.

The relief initiative supported 15,000 Sudanese refugees across three primary camps: Dougui camp received 1,500 food packages, benefiting 7,500 individuals; Alacha camp received 1,300 packages for 6,500 people; and Abougoudam received 200 packages to support 1,000 individuals. The project aims to cover essential needs for an entire month, strengthening food security and improving living conditions.

The initiative also included the deployment of a medical team to Abougoudam camp to provide healthcare services, addressing vital humanitarian requirements amid ongoing challenges.

His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, said: “This endeavor is part of the UAE’s humanitarian and development approach, which places the welfare and dignity of individuals at the forefront. Furthermore, the project underscores the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting those affected by crises and conflicts, particularly in regions experiencing mass displacement and severe humanitarian challenges.”

His Excellency added: “This important undertaking reflects the UAE’s sustained and extensive efforts to bolster the socio-economic well-being of host communities in Chad. These initiatives foster social cohesion and humanitarian solidarity by providing essential aid supplies that ensure decent livelihoods, address regional displacement challenges, and support vulnerable populations globally. Our aim is to enhance the humanitarian and living conditions of refugees through direct assistance and international cooperation.”

As part of its broader commitment to providing medical care for Sudanese refugees, the UAE has also established three field hospitals in neighboring countries: two in Amdjarass and Abéché in Chad, and a third, Madhol Hospital, in the Republic of South Sudan.