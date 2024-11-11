United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to President João Manuel Lourenço of the Republic of Angola and to President Andrzej Duda of Poland on their countries' Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed have also dispatched similar messages to Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland.

