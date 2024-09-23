President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent separate messages of congratulations to Colonel Assimi Goita, President of the Transition and Head of State of Mali, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also dispatched similar messages to Colonel Assimi Goita and Prime Minister Choguel Maïga.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.