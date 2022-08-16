President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar congratulatory messages on the occasion to President Nguesso and Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso.