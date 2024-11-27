Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE has dispatched two aircraft carrying relief aid to the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Guinea.

The UAE dispatched an aircraft to Zambia, carrying 50 tonnes of food aid, in response to the drought waves that have negatively impacted people’s lives. Additionally, the UAE dispatched another aircraft to Guinea-Conakry with 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to support the victims of the most recent floods.

The UAE is unwaveringly committed to its international humanitarian efforts in providing an immediate response to natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and environmental challenges impacting several communities and nations. These crises disrupt the ability to meet essential needs and produce vital crops, with drought waves on one hand and floods on the other, both of which have impacted numerous countries across Africa.

The UAE’s leadership is committed to continuously supporting international efforts to provide aid and assistance to communities and countries across the world. These endeavors reflect the country’s commitment to helping others and reinforcing the principles of humanitarian solidarity and cooperation, regardless of race, gender, color, religion, ethnicity, or nationality.

hHis Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, highlighted the UAE’s commitment towards humanitarian, charity, and developmental projects. These efforts follow the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the lasting humanitarian values of international cooperation.

The UAE has established a foundation of providing aid to encourage community development, assist those impacted by crises, and address current challenges, particularly in the vital agricultural sector. The prolonged droughts impacting Zambia have made it increasingly difficult to provide essential crops to meet the food needs of the local population, which consists of hundreds of thousands of families and individuals. These challenges pose a significant threat to food security and social stability.

His Excellency also highlighted the UAE’s dedication, as part of its international foreign aid policy, to fostering strong bilateral ties with several nations through humanitarian actions. These efforts – which reflect the values of solidarity– aim to assist the people of Guinea-Conakry in the aftermath of the recent floods, which caused substantial damage to infrastructure and homes, necessitating a prompt response to support those impacted and to mitigate their suffering.

Furthermore, His Excellency emphasized the projects and global initiatives launched by the UAE via the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, which prioritize providing prompt responses to environmental challenges and natural disasters. This is particularly crucial as Zambia has officially declared the ongoing prolonged droughts a national disaster, threatening the lives of millions and setting a precedence in the severe damage caused to the agricultural sector and complicating efforts to meet local food requirements.

Additionally, recent floods in Guinea-Conakry resulted in widespread destruction, which have directly impacted thousands of families, and necessitated immediate actions to ensure early recovery in the impacted regions.