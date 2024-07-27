His Excellency Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce&Industry (FCCI), led a high-level economic delegation on a visit to the Republic of Madagascar, where they met with several high-level officials from the government and the economic sector.
The UAE delegation’s visit to Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the FCCI.
The UAE delegation, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FCCI, Masdar, Presight AI - G42, and IPH held meetings that discussed ways to strengthen ties between the UAE and Madagascar, particularly within the economic and trade fields, as well as opportunities in the areas of tourism, energy, and infrastructure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.