His Excellency Salem Al Jaberi, Assistant Minister for Security and Military Affairs, has confirmed that the attack by the Sudanese army, which targeted the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum, resulted in extensive damage to the building and surrounding area. The attack constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principle of diplomatic premises' inviolability, along with international conventions and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

His Excellency stressed the existence of pictures and evidence that irrefutably prove the targeting of the Ambassador’s residence, thereby undermining the false narrative promoted by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Armed Forces. His Excellency noted that the Sudanese Armed Forces have persistently attempted to evade legal and moral accountability for the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Sudan resulting from this conflict, by misleading the international community and diverting attention from the suffering of the Sudanese people, while avoiding their obligations imposed by international efforts to end the conflict. The UAE continues to work diligently, along with its partners, towards a peaceful resolution.

His Excellency further underscored that the Sudanese Armed Forces’ continued denial and attempts to blame others, while refusing to acknowledge responsibility, demonstrate a blatant disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people and their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity. This has been evident through the desperate attempts and allegations made by them over the past nine months, as part of an agenda against the UAE, that have been contradicted and refuted by substantiated facts.

His Excellency also invited United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack

In this regard, H.E. Al Jaberi expressed his appreciation to more than 100 countries, as well as a number of international organizations, who all expressed their strong condemnation of this cowardly act and conveyed their solidarity with the UAE over this heinous targeting.