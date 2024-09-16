United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing incident targeting His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, which resulted in his injury.

The UAE expressed its sincere sympathy over this tragic incident.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's solidarity with his family, as well as with the government and people of the Union of the Comoros, and offered its heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the Ministry has reaffirmed that the UAE expresses its categorical condemnation of such criminal and extremist acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

