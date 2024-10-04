The Government of Seychelles, in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officially launched the second cohort of the Seychelles Executive Leadership Program this morning at the Savoy Resort. The prestigious event was attended by the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, Vice President Mr. Ahmed Afif, Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Mr. Naadir Hassan, and His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange of the UAE.

The new cohort consists of 29 selected participants from various government sectors, continuing the success of the initiative first introduced in October 2023. The program is designed to enhance leadership skills and drive organizational transformation within Seychelles' public service.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hassan highlighted the alignment of the program with the government's goals, saying, " "This program perfectly aligns with our vision of creating a modern, efficient public service." He extended gratitude to the UAE government for their unwavering support and encouraged the new cohort to act as catalysts for national progress.

His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah conveyed warm greetings from His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, to the government and people of Seychelles. He underscored the importance of the program in equipping leaders to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

"The module will equip you with tools to become more agile, more creative, analytical, innovative and great problem solvers," H.E. Lootah stated. "Leadership in today's world not only requires knowledge and expertise but also courage to innovate and resilience to navigate uncertainty."

The program aims to foster organizational change and elevate public service delivery in Seychelles.

Among the distinguished guests were Designated Minister Mr. Jean-Francois Ferrari, Minister of Health Mrs. Peggy Vidot, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Family Mrs. Marie-Celine Zialor, Minister of Employment and Social Affairs Mrs. Patricia Francourt, and Minister of Education Mr. Justin Valentine