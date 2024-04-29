His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the UAE’s Sherpa of BRICS, participated in the second Sherpa meeting of the BRICS group which was held in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting highlighted ways of reinforcing the integration of new members into the group.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE delegation held several bilateral discussions with representatives from the Russian Federation, India, Ethiopia, China, Brazil, and South Africa. The meetings explored bilateral ties and prospects of cooperation within the BRICS framework.

Notably, the UAE received an invitation to join BRICS in August 2023, and has officially joined the group as a full member at the start of this year, along with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The BRICS group include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as its original members.